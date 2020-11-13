Senator Gbemi Saraki sulks over aftermath of #Endsars protest

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges FG security agencies to deal with civilians with utmost civility

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki has expressed sadness over the aftermath of #ENDSARS protests, which she said started as a peaceful demonstration.

While noting that the youths have a fundamental right to peaceful protests as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution, she urged all federal government security agencies to employ diplomacy, and utmost civility by working in their dealings with the civilian populace to ensure peace and sanity in Nigeria.

The minister spoke on Friday, at a Round table dialogue with Youths and Women in Kwara state held in Kwara hotels Ilorin

Various invited representatives of youth organisations in the state gave their views about their challenges with governments and security agencies in their efforts to secure employment and live a better life.

Saraki told the youths that no one should be held responsible for the current pathetic state Nigeria has found herself, saying “, We shouldn’t play a blame game, we are all guilty, rather we should all chart a way forward for Nigeria”.

The Minister said,”Nigeria witnessed unprecedented agitations by the youths during the #EndSARS protests. I recognised the youths to demonstrate peacefully as enshrined in Sec 40 of our constitution. I must say that I’m saddened by the aftermath of what started as a peaceful demonstration.

“I urged the security agencies and other necessary bodies to continue to employ diplomacy and utmost civility by working to ensure peacefully and sanity in our land”

Saraki however said President Muhammadu Buhari, long before the commencement of the protest had directed the ministers to return to their various constituencies, and engage the stakeholders on how to make the country work better for all.

She said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has shown a willingness and drive to eradicate poverty and unemployment by putting in place measures, and initiatives principally targeted at youths, women and the most vulnerable in our society.”

The Coordinator of #ENDSARS protesters in the state Miss Saadat Bibire said, there were clear indications from the authorities that the youths are still being taken for granted.

Saadat said only one of the five demands of #ENDSARS, setting up of Panel of inquiry is being looked into by the state governments, while the police were still arresting her members as of Thursday, while members’ accounts are being frozen.

A human right Activist and a popular online journalist, publisher of Freshinsight online based in Ilorin Comrade Rasheed Akogun said all officers of unformed security agencies in the country over the years display a false impression that they are superior to the civilians whose resources are being used to sustain them, saying that now is the time for that orientation to change.

Rasheed, an acclaimed member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) criticised the ruling party for its ongoing efforts to clamp down on social media, he recalled helped the party into government, saying that it’s unacceptable.

