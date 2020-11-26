Robbers raid Ondo bank, kill one

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson— AKURE

Daredevil robbers raided an old generation bank in Ode-lrele town, headquarters of lrele council area of Ondo State, leaving one person dead.

Eyewitnesses said the nine-man gang invaded the bank at about 4:10pm and carted away an unspecified amount of money.

They reportedly gained entrance into the bank after using dynamite to blow open the bullet-proof door.

Vanguard gathered that the bandits operated unhindered for over 50 minutes.

Reports had it that one person was killed by a stray bullet.

A source in the town said: “After finishing the operation inside the bank, the robbers started shooting sporadically to scare people away and to ease their escape.

“As they were shooting, stray bullets hit some people. Many were injured, while trying to run for safety.”

The state Police Command spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

According to him, “I heard it, but the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) in the town is yet to give me the details.”

