Osun governor reiterates commitment to youth engagement

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has reiterated his administration’s commitment to championing the cause of the youth in the state.

Oyetola made this known during an Inter-Religious prayer session, organised by Muslim and Christian leaders at the Government House, Oke-Fia, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer session was for the sustenance of peace, unity, and stability in the country.

The governor said his administration would not rest on its oars until the youth are productively engaged to meet their destiny for greatness and prosperity.

Oyetola said that the state had come up with a workable and realistic ‘Youth Policy’, painstakingly designed to fully harness the limitless potential embedded in the youth for the maximum advancement of the state.

He described the violence that disrupted the peaceful EndSARS protest as unfortunate, saying that the protest had raised the leadership’s consciousness about service to humanity.

He said the administration would, under his watch, continue to maintain the tempo of inclusive and participatory governance as part of efforts to enhance equitably and even distribution of resources.

According to him, two per cent of the total budget earmarked for the youth in the 2021 budget will be judiciously utilised to engage them in mining, agriculture, tourism, commerce, among others.

“On our part, we will continue to engage our youths, so as to let them have a sense of belonging in governance.

“We will continue to prioritise their welfare and invest in them for the betterment of our dear state.

“We want our youths to build some level of trust in their leaders because leaders mean well.

“Though at times, things might not work out the way it is expected, by and large, nobody is willing to have the opportunity of ruling the state or country without a desire to do well.

“So, I urge our youths to begin to exercise patience and always be conscious of those with an ulterior motive, to either hijack their peaceful protest or use them for evil things whenever they want to register their grievances,” Oyetola said.

The governor, who described the special prayer session as timely and prompt, said the administration had been waxing stronger because of his belief in the efficacy of prayer.

He lauded the Convener of the prayer, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, the Osile, Oke-Ona Egba, and other religious leaders for considering the state worthy of the event.

He also appreciated them for taking Osun as the point of contact with other states in their choice of prayer for the nation.

In his remark, the monarch said that the leadership of the faith decided to bring the prayer to Osun in compliance with the divine message received.

He urged Nigerians, particularly those in positions of authority, to continue to dedicate their time to pray for the country, especially as the nation was going through trying times.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: