Nigerians, others barred from China over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerians and other nationals (United Kingdom, Belgium, Luxembourg, Philippines, among others) have been suspended from entering China.

The Embassy of China and Consulate in Nigeria announced this in a public notice on Thursday, adding that it will no longer issue certified health declaration form for non-Chinese nationals in the country.

However, holders of diplomatic passports, courtesy or C-visas would not be affected by the regulation.

ALSO READ:

The notice stated that the suspension was due to an evaluation of COVID-19 pandemic in the said countries.

The statement, entitled ‘Notice of temporary suspension of entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits,’ added that “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.”

It added that the Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue a certified health declaration form for Nigerians.

Also, foreign nationals visiting on emergency have to apply at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate and those issued visas after November 3 are exempted.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: