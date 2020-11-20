INEC strikes out APC from Bayelsa senatorial district election

Kindly Share This Story:

The Independent National Electoral Commission has struck out the All Progressive Congress and its candidate, from the Bayelsa West Senatorial election.

The election which was scheduled for October 31, 2020 was rescheduled for December 5,2020 as a result of the End SARS protest and disturbances

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in Bayelsa State, Mr. Wilfred Ifogah, said in a statement issued on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner that the commission had taken a decision to strike out the APC and its candidate.

Ifogah said that the INEC decision was in compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Yenagoa which restrained the commission from including the logo and name of the APC and its candidate on the ballot.

Ifogah explained that only 12 political parties would participate in the rescheduled election on December 5, 2020.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission wishes to inform the good people of Bayelsa State especially the electorates and stakeholders in Bayelsa West Senatorial District that the conduct of the election into the vacant Seat which was initially scheduled on 31 October, 2020 has been rescheduled to hold on December 5, 2020 with only twelve political parties qualified to participate.

“The above reduction in parties participating is in compliance to the Federal High judgments in suit number FHC/YNG/CS 60/2020 and FHC/YNG/CS/66/2020 which restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from including the name and logo of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress for Bayelsa West Senatorial District” the statement read.

