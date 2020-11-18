Breaking News
I’m interested in buying Arsenal, Orji Kalu declares

Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

African Pillar of Sports and Forbes rated Billionaire, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has indicated interest in buying the English Premier league club, Arsenal Footbal Club with a bid of 35% stake.

On Kalu’s Twitter handle @OUKtweets, Monday evening, he wrote: “Our success with Enyimba FC btw 2000-2007 has continuously increased my passion for football.

“As the pillar of sports in Africa,I am considering an investment in football & I will buy 35 percent stake in Arsenal FC @Arsenal.

“Our target is to lift the Champions League & EPL back to back as we did with Enyimba. #OUK. ”

