FUTO contributed to who I am today—Boma Julius

He is one of the bright minds to have passed through the wall of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO— Engr. Boma Femi Julius. He is the Founder and CEO of Globat Oil and Gas Skills; a training institute which specialises in petroleum processes, technical and operational procedures as well as project management.

After obtaining his first degree from FUTO, he has gone on to obtain advanced training at Petroskills and Murchison Drilling School both in the USA. As a Mud Engineer, his career has taken him across continents having worked with Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Saudi Aramco among other notable organisations in the oil and gas industry.

What inspired you to study at FUTO among other universities in the country?

The slogan then was if you want to read, go to FUTO. FUTO is known to have one of the best engineering departments in Nigeria. Since I was interested in engineering, I knew I had to pick the best.

Also, many universities do not offer my specialty, Polymer and Textile Engineering. FUTO has produced some of the brightest minds, and I am blessed to be part of it.

Can you recount your experience at FUTO; socially and academic-wise?

I am naturally reserved, but I was honoured to be the founder of the FUTO Shotokan Karate club, which I founded in my first year at the university.

I instructed martial arts to no less than 200 students during my stay. I was average academically and was always focused on my studies.

To what extent would you say FUTO has contributed to your successful career?

FUTO has made me very disciplined, focused, ambitious, and persistent.

Who are those colleagues and lecturers who made the most impact on you during your days at FUTO?

All the lecturers/colleagues I met at FUTO contributed to the person I have become today. I took something positive from all of them.

As a professional in the oil and gas industry, what has been the greatest motivation for your career?

My family, I will say, has been my greatest motivation. Helping widows also motivates me to push and succeed as I see it as my responsibility to provide for widows.

That’s why I created the Globat Widows’ Foundation; this gives me a sense of accomplishment. Finally, mentoring graduates, by delivering training that can empower them to get a job, gives me great satisfaction which is why I also created Globatskills.

How do you think FUTO can help in curbing unemployment and build value creation amongst its students?

FUTO will continue to strive to get the human resources to deliver world-class education to students and prepare them for the real world. Still, it’s not left for FUTO to curb unemployment. The Nigerian government should tackle unemployment, and they owe this to their citizens.

On my part, I have built a platform, Globat Tutor (globattutor.com), that allows for teachers to teach students to get free scholarships and tools that help them pass JAMB, NECO, WAEC, and other A/level exams.

As part of my contribution, I am opening the platform free to referrals from the alumni. Students may register and be eligible to partake in the first sets of scholarships.

What advice do you have for the authorities and the alumni of your alma mater on the occasion of her 40th anniversary?

I will advise the Alumni to continue to strive, do the best they can to support FUTO, and, if possible, come together to sponsor students that are really in need to start or complete their education.

We can extend this hand of love to those coming after us.

