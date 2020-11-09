EndSARS: Osun judicial panel begins sitting Thursday, calls for memoranda

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola to look into cases of alleged police brutality, human rights violations, and extra-judicial killings by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Osun State would begin it sitting on Thursday, November 12.

According to a statement issued by its Secretary, Kemi Bello, the sitting will hold at the Council of OBA’s Chambers, Finance Building, State Secretariat, Abere between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm to receive testimonies and evidence from victims of police brutality in the State.

It, therefore, called on members of the public to submit memoranda to the stated address of the panel at the Government Secretariat in the state.

It added that the panel would be sitting every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm every week.

“The panel has consequently requested members of the public to submit Memoranda at its inaugural sitting that will hold at the Council of OBA’s Chambers, Finance Building, State Secretariat, Abere between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

“Subsequently, the days of the sitting are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday weekly from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“The Panel also directed that Memoranda should be submitted to the Secretary at the Department of Public Publications, Ministry of Justice, State Secretariat, Abere”, the statement added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: