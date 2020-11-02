EndSARS: CSOs urge security agencies to remain focused

Kindly Share This Story:

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for Good Governance has urged security agencies to remain focused toward ridding Nigeria of all unpatriotic elements.

Mr Olayemi Success, Chief Convener of the CSOs, made the call at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

Success also advised officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force not to be deterred by the actions of some few elements aimed at discouraging them from discharging their professional responsibilities.

He reminded them that well meaning Nigerians, who are the overwhelming majority, appreciate their sacrifice to provide security for all.

He expressed shock and surprise by the desperation of some lawyers to offer free legal services to people arrested while burning and looting in the guise of EndSARS protests.

The activist said that the action was despicable, adding that the move was dangerous to the nation and could lower the morale of security agencies.

“It could also encourage other criminal-minded protesters to do even worse in future,” he warned.

He called on the leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), to be patriotic and sanction members who failed to condemn the killing of the gallant Police officers but were rushing to offer free legal services to save them from the wrath of the law.

He berated Amnesty International’s claims that the Police killed EndSARS peaceful protesters, describing the reports as “unsubstantiated, very offensive, destructive and deliberate mischief against the peace and stability of Nigeria”.

The Chief Convener warned politicians that the youth would resist those who believe in getting power through any means other than the the ballot.

“We have resolved to resist and expose such politicians. Nigeria is no longer for sale to anyone. We are now more determined than ever, to protect our nation from traders,” the CSO said.

Success vowed that criminals, arsonists, jail breakers and looters must be made to pay for their sins so as to restore sanity to Nigeria.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: