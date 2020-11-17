Breaking News
Car kills traditional head in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A traditional ruler in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Chief Moses Ajala has been crushed to death.

According to a source, the accident happened at Aroje on Ogbomoso-Ilorin old road.

The ruler, Abese Alayede, was hit by a fast-moving car when he tried to cross the road.

The Toyota Camry car with Lagos registration number LSR 16 JN was said to be heading towards Ilorin when it ran into the man and killed him on the spot.

Further information gathered also added that the traditional head alighted from a vehicle and tried crossing the road.

Vanguard gathered that the remains of the chief have been deposited at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

