APC begins membership registration, revalidation Dec 12

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC said it has concluded arrangement for the commencement of membership registration and revalidation by December 12.

Chairman of the committee and Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni in a statement issued Monday in Abuja said the decision was taken after consulting with stakeholders, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the APC membership registration and revalidation is scheduled to hold from Saturday, December 12, 2020 to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

“All our members are hereby invited to revalidate their membership in their wards. Similarly, prospective members are also invited to take advantage of the membership registration process to join our party.

“The membership registration and revalidation will take place simultaneously in every Ward in the country. The process of distributing the membership registration and revalidation materials to all the States, Local Governments and Wards will be concluded before December 12, 2020.

“We therefore appeal to our States, Local Governments and Wards leaders to take all the necessary steps to ensure smooth and transparent registration exercise. We will continue to provide update of the process on regular basis”, Gov. Buni stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

