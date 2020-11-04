AIG reiterates commitment to building leadership capacity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Babajide Komolafe

The Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) said it will intensify investment in building the necessary leadership capacities for national development.

AIG Founder and Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, stated this at the annual AIG public lecture.

He said: “The hope and future of our nation lies in the contributions of our young people and those who are truly committed to the nation’s development. The situation is urgent; we will further expand our scholarships and fellowships and intensify our investments to build a critical mass of capable leaders who can move our nation forward.”

The AIG 2020 public lecture featured, Former Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mrs.Omoigui-Okauru who spoke on “Transforming the Public Sector in Nigeria: Reflections from My Leadership of the Federal Inland Revenue Service”

Meanwhile, the AIG said it is committed to completing the selection of the 2021/22 AIG scholars for Nigeria and Ghana, to undertake a Master’s degree in Public Policy (MPP) at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.

The group said: “This September, undeterred by COVID-19 challenges, we embarked on the national selection processes to identify the 2021/22 AIG scholars for Nigeria and Ghana.

“Recent events in Nigeria have threatened completion of the scholar selection exercise. We, however, regard these scholarships as being more important now than ever and will marshal whatever resources are required to complete the exercise in time to meet the closure date for BSG’s MPP application window. Shortlisted candidates will be required to follow stringent health and safety protocols.”

