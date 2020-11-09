A Biden presidency is what America needs now

Kindly Share This Story:

By Segun Ige

After all, Manisha Sinha makes it simple and clear that “the 2020 election surpasses all before it, except one”; which is to say that the 1860 election was simultaneously steeped in some foreseeable Trump-Biden regularisation of America.

And in terms of similarities and dissimilarities, Democratic hopeful Joe Biden is rather pro-Lincoln, particularly with his doctrine of eradication of “existed slavery”. I do believe a Biden presidency would comparatively favour America, pretty much, because many an American is getting and getting weary and worried of Trumpism.

The U.S. 2020 election does seem to be some opportunistic means to decide the fate of America for the next four years. It’s a particularly crucial moment of four-year deal of decisiveness for the American “hopes” and “dreams”.

The election, generally speaking, is a facsimile of Trump’s prima facie fait accompli. The fact that Trump has been ‘moderating’ and ‘bloviating’ the election – calling the Biden voters “shenanigans,” who are trying to “steal” the election – is not surprising, since we are quite familiar with his ad hoc noumenon.

Trump’s America, more specifically, is anchored on the very vocabulary of a disgruntled disunited divisive United States. The trans-failure and transmogrification of the Trump administration is typically anti-Lincoln, even though Trump could have claimed to be some “worst treated” “honest Abe”.

The dismantling and demeaning of Trump’s Republicanism by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi – “President Trump is clearly ethically unfit and intellectually unprepared to be U.S. president” – unveils the Trump-Pence gross disservice to the American populace.

First, Trump’s valetudinary handling of the coronavirus with respect to his rupicolous relationship with disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci – spawning swathe of tens of thousands of lives to avoidable deaths – is to a considerable extent unAmerican.

Second, with the international influence the George Floyd sparked in a certain number of countries, one would have actually thought of the dreamed dead-end to the 21st-century “American slavery”.

The Trumpian slavery might be demarcated along supremacist-tendency lines, where African-Americans are, in practice, consciously and unconscionably reminded of their primitive place, which does potentially wreak wanton disproportion and differentiation, black-and-white, with regard to education and certain rights and freedoms.

Not so surprising, is it, that Minnesota has repudiated the Trump campaign-camp outright? I feel that’s because of Trump’s after-thought irresponsible response to the dire consequences regarding the unfeeling killing of the unarmed black American George Floyd in the Minneapolis police custody.

It is sort of a prophetic declaration when Trump said four years ago against Ms. Hillary Clinton that “we’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning”; in that up until now his fervent vocal supporters and backups have extremely been so, so “sickened” and “tired” of Trump’s “winning” the 2020 election. Trump’s weaponisation of hate speech and incendiary verbalisation in securing a second-term is severely frowned upon in the social media.

For example, when his tweet was fact-checked as “unsubstantiated” – that is, “there is NO WAY (ZERO!),” says Trump, “that Mail-In Ballot will be anything less than substantially fraudulent” – I could not but find it hard whether or not any particular American president was once “fact-checked”.

On the other hand, and perhaps far more importantly, is the warning label Twitter tagged on the Floyd-inspired tweet as “glorifying violence,” when he says – “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” And that’s ultimately shaming and abashing of the Trump politics, policy, and personality as such Trump’s turf’s tapestry of democratisation and politicisation would have dubbed him a “bullshitter” – at least, in the Frankfurtian parlance.

Here comes Joe Biden securing more Electoral College votes than Trump, even in more key battleground states, say, Michigan and Wisconsin. Reportedly, it was 28 years ago that an incumbent would be ousted in the American political firmament.

With the establishment of the #BlackLivesMatter Movement during the Obama administration, the Obama-Biden presidency yet did prove pretty favourable – and Obama’s reelection, African American that he is, may well be some yardstick in yanking Trump away, together with his numerous deficiencies and delinquencies.

And what does Trump mean, in reality, when he says let’s “Make America Great Again?” By presupposition, Trump’s saying that “America used to be some great nation (to him, America doesn’t seem to be great, anymore, especially with the preponderance of black lives becoming “American leaders”)”, and as such we should restore it to its aboriginal place of peculiarity and particularity.

Surely, Trump’s “mendacity of greatness” is a notable rupture and return to the ethnocidal systems and structures as yet parameterising and permeating America. Indeed, the Trumpian idea of “Make America Great Again” is an offshoot of the Transatlantic Slave Trade; but in the Trump case, lives have become quid pro quo on the presidential platform of ‘patronising’ America.

To Barrett Pitner, ethnocide is “the destruction of culture while keeping the people.” Well, ethnocidal processes such as de-culturalisation and de-identification of the African peoples are arguably more pronounced in Trump’s America.

By contrast, a Biden desideratum of let’s fight the “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” is a corrective measure to the systemic discrimination and institutional racism fissuring the American fabrics. For Biden, it’s a great deal of work contending with the Senate, given the fact that it’s saturated with powerful humongous Republicans.

What’s more, the battle involved the regenerated mind to be able to kowtow, uncompromisingly, to the ultimate white will. Otherwise, the Biden will, even the Democratic, would be a will-o’-the-wisp, and it wouldn’t be any different from every other “Make America Great Again” administration.

Redeeming the “Soul of the Nation” would not be easy to come by, of course, because the systems and structures upon which America was built were extreme strongholds for white supremacy and superiority. And that’s long since been the ‘American problem’ (the grundnorm, if you like) of nationhood.

To be sure, President-elect Joe Biden is an experienced “African-American” former vice-president who does understand the plight of the poor strategically relegated-to-the-background back lives that do not seem to matter to Trump.

So, the Biden-Harris presidency is really what America needs now. Politically interestingly, Ms. Kamala Harris herself is ‘psychically tormented’ of African origin and upbringing some way or other. Notably, the remaining black lives are well assured of the calm, confidence and collective responsibility the Biden administration would forestall.

Although Biden’s breviloquence and sang-froid, in contrast to Trump’s trompe l’oeil and smorgasbord, is intriguingly reassuring of an awakened America, a peaceful transfer of power in the “power station” would freely, fairly and credibly suffice in putting slavery in “ultimate extinction”.

*Ige, a public affairs analyst, wrote via: igesegunadebayo5@gmail.com

