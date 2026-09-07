Trump suggests renaming New Mexico ‘New America’

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a meeting with U.S. travel executives in the Oval Office of the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with executives from travel companies including American Airlines, Marriott, MGM Resorts, Carnival, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock International, Venetian, and Raffles & Fairmont. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump has suggested renaming the state of New Mexico “New America”, prompting an immediate rejection from the state’s governor.

Trump made the proposal on Sunday in a social media post, saying he had received suggestions that the state should be given a new name.

“Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico… to NEW AMERICA,” the Republican president wrote. “So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!”

The White House later reposted an image of the state’s name with “Mexico” crossed out and replaced with “America”.

US media reports said the suggestion originated as an internet hoax before being amplified by Trump.

But New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham swiftly rejected the idea, telling Fox News that the state’s name was not open for discussion.

“The name isn’t up for debate — it’s been ours since before the United States existed,” she said.

Lujan Grisham also accused Trump of trying to distract Americans from pressing issues, including rising petrol prices.

Trump’s latest proposal comes after a series of controversial attempts to rename prominent geographical features.

Last week, he suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz the “Trump Strait” amid the ongoing war with Iran, although he later appeared to indicate that he was not serious about the idea.

In 2025, shortly after returning to the White House, Trump ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the “Gulf of America”, a move rejected by Mexico.

His administration has also promoted the use of “Lake America” for Lake Ontario, another proposal rejected by Canada.

AFP