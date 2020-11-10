Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

10 year-old Emmanuella Samuel, has built a house for her mother. She disclosed this on her instagram page, noting that she has fulfilled her mother’s wish.

“I built this for you mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragements and support. Mummy I know you said you want a portable house and this is it.

“But forgive me because I must complete your mansion for you, next year. Don’t worry it won’t make us go to hell, my super Christmas mummy. I love you,” she said.

Born in Port-Harcourt, July 22, 2010, Emmanuella, made her first appearance on episode 34, titled “Who Mess?”, on the Mark Angels comedy.

The Imo state teenager has thrilled many with her comic skills. She has about five hundred and eighteen thousand (518), followers on instagram.

