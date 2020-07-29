Watch #EndSARS protest in Lagos (VIDEO)

Hundreds of youths in Lagos have taken to the streets in Ikorodu to protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police force unit over alleged killings of innocent Nigerians.
