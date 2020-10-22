TIB Movement faults FG’s attack on citizens

Kindly Share This Story:

A Nigerian group based in the United States, Take It Back, TIB, Movement has vehemently condemned the alleged use of military forces against peaceful protesters who were demanding good governance in Nigeria.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Comrade Oladotun Ogunleye, Director of Take It Back, TIB, Movement in the USA, declared that the movement is fully in support of all aggrieved Nigerians; old and young over the decades of poor governance witnessed amidst surplus of human and natural resources, adding that the government needs to urgently address all the issues raised by the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protesters.

His words: “We disagree with President Muhammadu Buhari and other politicians who are calling for calm in the wake of these protesters asking for an end to police brutality, the endless decay in public service, dilapidated infrastructure despite heavy taxation on poorly paid citizens, looting of public funds among so many others.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Buhari administration has promised and issued several orders to reform the Police including SARS to no fruition. We appreciate the steps taken to reform the Police on this account, however, other issues are pertinent and the public needs to see what is being done,” he said.

On the use of military with live ammunition against peaceful protesters, the pro-democracy movement stressed that the world won’t take any excuse from President Buhari to arrest and prosecute everyone who gave the order. “We won’t take excuses like when the former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, disobeyed Presidential order regarding the violence in Benue. Whoever is found guilty in the use of live ammunition on unarmed civilians must be brought to book.

“As a pro-democracy group, we are convinced that the protest has made a much-needed elixir to cure Nigeria of irresponsive and irresponsible leadership. The youths are tired of tyranny, tribal and religious colouration that fuel division in the country. Lekki Toll Gate protesters, like every other protest grounds in the country, were a mix of Muslim and Christians from different tribes of the country. How come neither religion, tribe or culture was able to divide them in their pursuit of recovering their country and securing their future from vagabonds in power.

ALSO READ: Abia doctors threaten strike over harassment by security operatives

“We must not care about what politicians say at this time, only about what they do. Without any clear action to end bad governance and reposition the country, the youth may be provoked to a second protest. The Naira has lost its value against even the weakest currencies, Nigerians cannot live peacefully at home yet they are treated like rags abroad. All these must stop now.

“If nothing else, the violent response of the government further proves the lack of concern for it’s citizens and the unrepentant nature of those in power. This is so callous and inhumane against the people who voted you to represent them.

“Our engagement with Nigerians since the protest started showed that Nigerians are even more afraid of the SARS operatives than they are of armed robbers and many believe Nigerians pay higher ransom to SARS operatives than even kidnappers.

“Situations like these do not call for calm, they calls for #RevolutionNow. Only a leader that is detached from the reality of his people’s frustration will call for calm. We, therefore, condemn President Buhari’s call for calm and urge Nigerians to continue to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner to hold the leaders accountable for all the demands brought forward during this protests to restructure Nigeria.

“We commend several celebrities that have lent their voices to and even joined in this struggle for a better nation; one that we can all be proud of. History will be kind to them. Our heart goes out to the fallen heroes of the new Nigeria and their families. There is no better time to free Nigeria than now. So help us, God,” Comrade Ogunleye summed.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: