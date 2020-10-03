Breaking News
Sudanese gov’t, armed groups sign final peace deal

The Sudanese Government and armed groups, on Saturday, signed a final peace deal in South Sudan’s capital Juba to end armed conflicts.

The signing ceremony was broadcast live by Sudan’s official TV.

It was attended by South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, representatives from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Chad and Egypt.

Representatives of regional and international organisations including the United Nations, the African Union, the Arab League and the European Union were also in attendance.

Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu, signed on the deal for the Sudanese government, while leaders of the armed groups, under the Revolutionary Front Alliance, signed for the alliance.

NAN

Vanguard

