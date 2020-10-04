Sen Adeyemi prepares bill on amputation for corrupt persons

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

LOKOJA— Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi(APC, Kogi West), said weekend he had concluded arrangements to bring before the Senate a bill on Mosaic/Shariah laws to fight corruption in the country.

According to him, those found guilty of corruption in Nigeria, irrespective of status and class, will by the laws, have their hands amputated.

He spoke at the 2020 Senate Press Corps Retreat organised by the leadership of the Senate Press Corps in Lokoja, Kogi State, on the theme “Democracy in a Federation: Roles of Media, States and Parliaments”.

Senator Adeyemi said by the time the arms of about 20 people were chopped off, nobody would want to steal again.

Smart Adeyemi said: “As I said on the floor of the Senate, if we want this country to be great, we must look at some Acts of parliament. More so, the ones that have to do with anti-graft agencies.

”I want my children to be happier than I am in Nigeria, and to do that there must be enough money to meet the needs and aspirations of the people.

“What am I talking about? Let us confront corruption. Very soon, I am coming back to the chamber to bring bills on ICPC and EFCC.

“I want us to introduce Mosaic law— what you call Shariah law. By the time you cut the hands of 10 or 20 people in this country, nobody will want to steal again.

“By the time you say two or three people should face serious punishment, and if you say that is too harsh, let us have mechanised agriculture of about 200 to 250 acres.

“Once you are involved in corruption, you will spend your life farming for us.

“We must look at how we can make Nigeria a better place,” Smart Adeyemi added.

Meanwhile, the Senate has raised the alarm that the ship of the media is sinking very fast and warned that if something drastic was not done to revive it, it would totally capsize.

It, however, stressed the need for value re-orientation to be the major concern in the practice of journalism in Nigeria in consonance with the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

