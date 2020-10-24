Breaking News
Translate

Police foil attempt to raid FCT Warehouse

On 11:52 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police foil attempt to raid FCT Warehouse

By Omeiza Ajayi

Men of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command of the Nigeria Police Force has foiled an attempt by some youths to break into a warehouse at the Arts and Culture building in Area 10, Garki.

The youths, numbering over 40 had invaded the area on Saturday morning and made attempts to gain entry into the building to evacuate palliatives warehoused in the place by the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA.

However, a detachment of policemen were on hand to disperse them with gunshots and teargas canisters.

Vanguard gathered that the said warehouse contains only bottled water as other palliatives had since been distributed.

ALSO READ: Hoodlums set Warehouse on fire, loot palliatives in Cross River 

Although, no attempt has been made to break into the warehouse in Kubwa, checks revealed that the building is currently empty as the foodstuff and other materials had earlier been distributed.

Only one warehouse within the territory contains corn and millet which is to be distributed to flood victims in the territory.

An official of the FCT Administration who did not want his name mentioned said if not for the unorganised behaviour of the youths, it was earlier agreed that the warehouses would be opened for them to inspect “and know that the FCTA has nothing to hide”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!