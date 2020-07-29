Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

#OndoDecides2020: Interesting scenes from ongoing Ondo Gov’ship election (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

INEC disturbing of voting materials, from St. Stephens Anglican Primary school, Coalition centre for Akure south and other interesting scenes from the ongoing Ondo election.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ibrahimovic given all clear ahead of Milan derby

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!