Ondo: PDP tasks PMB on impartiality, fairness

As PDP governors dismiss reports of division within its ranks

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to bow to pressure to intervene in the October 10 Ondo governorship election in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The party made the plea at its national secretariat, Abuja in a press conference addressed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“Our campaign calls on President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure by Governor Akeredolu and the APC to renege in his resolve not to interfere in elections, as amply witnessed in the September 19 Edo election.

“We invite Mr. President to note the applause and commendations coming to him from all parts of our nation and the global community over the non-interference of his Presidency in the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in Edo state, a development that allowed the will of the people to prevail.

“Mr. President must not allow Governor Akeredolu, who had been justly rejected by his people for non-performance and who has declared his citizens as his “enemies for life”, to detract from his desire in this regard.

“Our campaign, therefore, urges President Buhari to adopt the same Edo stance to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Ondo, without regard to partisan consideration, so that he can leave a legacy of electoral uprightness for which posterity and history can be kind to him,” Mr. Ologindiyan said.

The PDP also called on the Commander-in-Chief to direct the Police and the Department of State Services to produce a peaceful environment that will guarantee a peaceful election in the South-West state.

Meanwhile, governors elected on the platform of the PDP, have pledged to rally behind its candidate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede.

This is as the governors described as outright falsehood report in a national daily (not Vanguard) of rift and discontent within its fold barely a week to the governorship contest.

In a statement issued by the PDP Governors’ Forum, Director General of the forum, C.I.D, Maduabum on behalf of the chairman and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, described the said media publication as malicious, biased, conjured, and inciting, adding that “nothing can be further from the truth.”

The statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP Governors’ Forum is united, strong and primed to do its utmost to elect our candidate in the Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, who has the experience, dynamism, and programme of action to return Ondo State to her glory days.

“We think that the story is the handwork of 5th columnists, who are afraid of the popularity of the PDP candidate and his likely victory, and has devised this means of creating doubts in the minds of Nigerians as a strategy for stopping the march of victory by PDP in Ondo. Nothing can stop the march of progress in Ondo. Indeed, Jegede’s victory is one whose time has come.

“The forum speaks with one voice and this naked attempt to sow division and discord within its ranks has failed miserably.

“As a matter of fact, the PDP governors just rose from a virtual meeting a few days ago with a firm resolve and commitment to make sure that all hands are on deck to support and deliver the PDP candidate.

“The PDP governors are fully aware of the importance of the Ondo elections to the image, solidarity, and fortunes of the PDP as a political party. The governors are in no doubt that any division in its ranks will be counterproductive to PDP, her candidate, and its quest to restore democracy, good governance, and accountability not only in Ondo State but Nigeria at large.

“The PDP Governors will in fact storm Akure on 7th October for the grand finale of the PDP governorship campaign to conclude a memorable grassroots-based campaign mounted by the PDP and her candidate in the last few weeks that has seemingly turned the tide in Ondo.

“This is not the time for empty unproductive fake news. It is time for action.”

