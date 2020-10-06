Ondo govt replies Makinde on violent attacks ahead of poll

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government has replied the chairman of the PDP Ondo State Election Campaign Committee and governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on the allegation that the All progressive Congress should be blamed for the incessant violent attacks in the state.

Makinde said “We have always made our campaigns issue-based, but the APC government in this state prefers violent attacks as a form of response.

“Ondo people are tired and our numerous supporters have continuously been subjected to unfair treatment by those who hold the reins of power in the state.

“But if they think what they did in Kogi is applicable here, they are making a mistake; because people are fully prepared for them.”

But in response, the state information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo said “We want to use this medium to condemn the unguided utterances of politicians, particularly as we inch towards October 10.

” l am too small in the ladder of governance to react directly to a governor, but I do not believe that as a spokesperson of government, we would just wish that statement away.

“I am persuaded to think that he didn’t make that statement but if actually, he did say that the APC was perpetrating crisis ahead of the election.

“I think it will be an unfortunate one, most unfortunate in the sense that, we have seen all around the buses that the Other State Government has imported into Ondo State.

“We believe that the security agents have a statutory responsibility to uncover whatever seeming insecurity that is coming ahead of this election, they can properly take care of it.

“We believe strongly that if at all he made that statement, I think he will be the most unqualified person to make that statement because we have already seen instances and credible evidence to the effect that he has imported thugs from Ibadan and I know that the security agencies are trailing the movement of this people. I’m not a security agent. I’m not even competent to address that.

” it’s just to alert the public that hoodlums and thugs have been brought from Ibadan. The same man who has brought thugs would now turn around to say that a colleague governor from a neighboring has imported thugs”.

“I think that is an unfortunate development in the history of our politics. Ondo Government takes serious exception to that.

Ojogo said ” Even though he spoke about the party but we have the responsibility as custodian to state the fact that, that statement is an unpleasant statement made by the Governor of Oyo State.

