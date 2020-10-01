Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Ondo State governor, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu has accused the former governor Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko and former Chief Judge of the State, Justice Sehinde Kumuyi of betrayal, referring to them as his bogus enemies forever.

Speaking on Channels Television Sunday Politics Programme, Governor Akeredolu stated that it is now established that his predecessor is his bogus enemy for choosing a path to stab him in the back.

According to Akeredolu, “I took him as a friend, and for me, I will make it clear. I am not somebody that hide my feelings, me he is a bogus enemy so that is established now, a reference to him as my friend will probably not be right.

“To me, he is a bogus enemy, and he remains so for life. It is better for us to go our separate ways because with friends like him, you don’t need an enemy. So it is not the issue of politics, you don’t play politics, you play this high level of betrayal.

“It is not what you need in politics so for me, I am not interested in this kind of politics. So for me, if he thinks he is playing politics he is fooling himself.”

“For me, I am human and I want to have somebody as my friend and I can tell you that two of them, Mimiko and Kumuyi, for me, they are my bogus enemies, and they will probably remain so forever and I don’t want a reference to him as my friend. Mimiko is not a friend.”

Governor Akeredolu also clears the air on the former Chief Justice of the state, Justice Sehinde Kumuyi when he was asked those he referred to as his bogus enemies.

“There is no need for me to start mentioning names here but if you want I will tell you. There is one man who was a former chief Judge here. He is the one called justice Sehinde Kumuyi.

“To me, both of them are bogus enemies and my mind is made up about them and is not going to change and I hope God will forgive me because they have decided to choose a path to stab me at the back.But I am going to survive it.

“I can tell both Mimiko and Sehinde, wherever they are listening to me, that I will survive it, and they will regret their action for life.”

Sources in the state revealed that the revelation from the governor is not unconnected with the fact that the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, candidate, Ajayi Agboola, who is also the current deputy governor of the state, is running to be governor on a political platform whose leader is Olusegun Mimiko.

“Their relationship became strained shortly after Ajayi defected to ZLP from the PDP, fueling speculations of wide support from the immediate past governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko and his followers,” the sources added.

