Nigeria not where it should be — PANDEF

Reacting in a similar manner, the apex socio-cultural organization of the South South geo-political zone, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, said Nigeria was still crawling at 60, despite its human and natural resources.

National Chairman of PANDEF, and former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, retd, said: “To be very honest, it has been a disappointment that at 60years, Nigeria is still crawling. Somebody that is 60 years old should not be crawling. There is no way a 60-year-old person can be graded with toddler.

“We are not where we should be at this age. And we should take this seriously because whatever Nigeria does is a reflection on what the black man is. We are the largest population of blacks in the world and so if we bring ourselves down like toddlers, that is the way the world will look at every black person.

“There are many nations where there are black people but because of our population, they will be looking up to us. In the whole black race, Nigeria has the largest concentration of blacks, so if Nigeria fails, it is the black race that has failed. We should not be satisfied with being champions of Africa though now there are many African countries that are doing better than we are doing.”

