New Emir’ll deploy experience for greater Zazzau – Makarfi

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has said that the new emir of Zazzau will deploy his wealth of experience to provide a purposeful leadership to both the Zazzau Emirate and the State Council of Chiefs at this challenging time.

Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna state, congratulated the newly appointed Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli,in a message made available to journalists.

He prayed to Allah to grant Emir Bamalli good health, perseverance and wisdom to discharge the onerous responsibility.

“I heartily congratulate Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment as the new Emir of Zazzau. I believe that the new Emir will deploy his wealth of experience to provide a purposeful leadership to both the Zazzau Emirate and the State Council of Chiefs at this challenging time.”

“I am confident that the new Emir will be a roof large enough to accommodate all shades in the Zazzau Emirate and beyond.”

“I earnestly pray to Allah (SWT) to grant the Emir the energy, good health, perseverance and wisdom to discharge this onerous responsibility. I also pray for Allah’s continued guidance and protection for the Emir, “he said.

