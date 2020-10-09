Breaking News
JUST IN: ENDSARS protest hits Osun state

On 11:47 amIn Newsby
#EndSARS protesters in Osogbo heading to Governor's Office in Osogbo
By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some youths in Osogbo on Friday stormed the streets of the State capital seeking an end to SARS activities in the State.

The protesters marched through major streets shouting End SARS in unison.

Vanguard

