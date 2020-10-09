JUST IN: ENDSARS protest hits Osun state

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo
Some youths in Osogbo on Friday stormed the streets of the State capital seeking an end to SARS activities in the State.
The protesters marched through major streets shouting End SARS in unison.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Some youths in Osogbo on Friday stormed the streets of the State capital seeking an end to SARS activities in the State.
The protesters marched through major streets shouting End SARS in unison.