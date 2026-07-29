2027: We’ll campaign for Tinubu based on our records – Wike

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday said his administration’s infrastructure delivery, not campaign rhetoric, will be its case for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, declaring that ongoing projects across the territory will not slow down once campaigns begin.

Wike made the remarks during an inspection of two major road projects: the Arterial Road N16, linking Jahi with Gwarimpa and Karsana via Ring Road 11 and Ring Road III; and the 7.3-kilometre Tunga Madaki-Zuba road connecting the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

“We are already campaigning with our performance. The major campaign is to provide the dividends of democracy. What are you going to tell the people when you have nothing to show? Our campaign is showing what we have done.

“All we have to do is go back to the people and tell them we made promises and kept them. People want to see your report card, not empty rhetoric. As far as the FCT is concerned, we have shown our report card, and we have no problem winning any election whenever INEC fixes it,” Wike said.

Inspecting the Arterial Road N16 project, the minister said the contractor had assured him of completing the road by January, a timeline he tied directly to unlocking the Gwarinpa axis. “The road is very critical. If they deliver it by January as promised, I will be highly impressed. On our part, we will ensure adequate funding because once this road is completed, the entire Gwarimpa axis will be opened up,” he said.

At the Tunga Madaki-Zuba site, Wike said the contractor had held on to its reputation for timely delivery despite rains slowing earthworks, pivoting instead to drainage construction.

He also disclosed approving the relocation of electricity poles along the route to make way for streetlight installation.

“They know the government will pay, and funding has not been a problem. As soon as I return to the office, I will ensure that funds are made available so we can achieve what we have promised,” Wike said, urging contractors to sustain the pace and quality of work across the territory.