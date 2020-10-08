I have bipolar disorder – Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke

Kindly Share This Story:

Refutes claims of domestic violence

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian screen goddess, Chacha Eke Faani has debunked speculations that her marriage crashed over domestic abuse from her husband, Austin Faani.

The actress who took to social media a few days ago to announce the end of her 7-year-old marriage to Nollywood movie producer Austin Faani, said she has been diagnosed of bipolar disorder.

In a video she made on a hospital bed, the beautiful mother of three said:

READ ALSO: ChaCha Eke floats fashion outfit

“Five days ago, I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over and that video came with a lot of backlash from people with many insinuating that it’s a clear case of domestic violence. It’s not. Austin has never laid his hands on me. Austin has never even raised his voice at me and God in heaven knows that’s the truth.”

Continuing she said,

“I’m here at First Delta American hospital, Asaba, receiving treatment. Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed of bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real. Here in Africa, we tend not to know about it due to ignorance or overlook it. I cannot tell you all how I’ve been feeling in these tiny videos that I’ve been making but I will, however, show you motion pictures soon”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: