Ganduje present N148b budget before Kano Assembly

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has presented N147,933,302,948 as the 2021 budget termed “Budget for economic recovery and sustainable development” before the Kano state Assembly.

Making the presentation on Tuesday, Ganduje declared that a total of N74.661b was declared for Capital expenditure which is N14.9b lower than the capital expenditure in of the 2020 budget.

He also announced N73.273 billion as the recurrent expenditure for the 2021 fiscal year.

The budget is lower than the 2020 budget by N68,372,456,709 which was N206,207,759,657.

25 per cent of the total budget, equivalent to N37.8 billion was declared to the educational sector while in 2020, the sector got 30 per cent with N41.8 billion.

The health sector was allocated 17 per cent of the budget in 2021 with N25.5 billion which is an increase from what was allocated in 2020 where N9.8 billion was allocated.

Other sectors that include Agriculture N5.7 billion, Water Resources N9 billion and Religious Affairs N555.7 million were announced by the Governor.

Others include Judiciary N5.1 billion Information N2.5 billion and Commerce and Industry 108.2 million were declared for the 2021 fiscal year.

Governor Ganduje thanked the people of the state for eschewing engaging in the current crises across the country while he assured of transparency in the implementation of governance in the state.

“I call on the people of the state to remain law-abiding and shun negative activities. I also assure you of total transparency in the implementation of government programs in the state.”

Receiving the budget, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulaziz Gafasa promised to continue to support the state government in its strive for the development of the state.

