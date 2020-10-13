Friesland to launch Nigeria’s first dairy devt centre

Kindly Share This Story:

Dairy giant FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, in partnership with key stakeholders will launch Nigeria’s first expertise Center for dairy development.

The initiative – Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD) – will focus on improving dairy productivity and sustainability throughout the entire dairy value chain in Nigeria, based on Dutch expertise gained for more than a century.

According to Ben Langat, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, the new Center will foster cooperation among dairy stakeholders.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Langat said, “The Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development will engage and promote cooperation between the government, private sector, academics, students and dairy farmers. It will undertake activities that will improve the dairy chain in Nigeria, focusing on both the upstream and downstream sides of the chain.”

The CNDDD will be the expert research and training institute for dairy development in Nigeria. It will focus on breeding, farm and feed management, quality control, and productivity (yield per cow).

Putting things in perspective, Langat also explained that the Nigerian dairy sector presently faces major challenges, “however, FrieslandCampina WAMCO in partnership with the Federal Government is determined to transform the sector from its current subsistence phase to a commercial quality-focused model” he said.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO envisages that as the country’s population continues to grow, the establishment of a strong agricultural sector is one of the pillars that will bring economic and social stability in Nigeria. This requires a fundamental long term development of all areas needed to create a strong effective and efficient dairy sector based on milk yield, milk quality, breeding strategy, feeding, collection infrastructure, and a route to the market.

Confident about how the Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD) would deliver on its objectives, Langat said, “with FrieslandCampina’s dairy expertise and grass-to-glass philosophy, we are committed to growing the local dairy industry. From our experience, close co-operation between the public and private sectors has proven to be a key success factor.”

“FrieslandCampina is pleased to be able to share its 150 years’ experience in dairy farming and production with its Nigerian partners through the Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD).”

