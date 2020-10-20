EndSARS protests: Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew on Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has imposed a 24 hour curfew on the state with effect from 12 midnight today (Tuesday), till further notice.

Governor Akeredolu who announced this in a state broadcast on the nationwide protest organised by the youths on police brutality by SARS.

He said that ” pieces of news emanating from our neighbouring States are somewhat disturbing. It is obvious that certain elements have hijacked the agitation originally meant to correct the manifest wrongs for which the operatives of the defunct SARS are accused.

“Correctional centres have been attacked by criminals and inmates set free with the attendant grave consequences.

“Some Police Stations have been burnt and arms and ammunition carted away. Some lives have been lost and property destroyed. The implications of this for the health of the society can better be imagined.

“Our State has not experienced this ugly trend and it is our belief that the good people of the State will continue to display the same level of patriotism as the problem is not local.

“We must stand against all acts which depict us as barbaric and destructive. We must all resist the temptations to join the bandwagon of directionless and unpatriotic Nigerians.

“The Government is looking seriously into all these issues with a view to resolving them and giving our youths confidence.

“This Administration has the obligation to protect all citizens including the youths. It will not shirk its responsibility in this regard.

“Consequently, I direct that there should be a curfew for 24 hours starting from 12midnight today till further notice. All parents and guardians are advised to ensure that their wards are kept in their homes.

“All bars,banks, shops, petrol stations, shopping malls, markets, motor parks and all public spaces are to comply with this directive forthwith except those on essentials services will be permitted to be on the road.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure compliance.

” l admonish all citizens and residents of our great State to discourage violence and disturbance of peace throughout the State.

The governor enjoined ” the security agencies to stand firm in the defence of the people. End

