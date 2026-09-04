Police rescue two abandoned babies in Abuja

Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The police in Abuja have rescued two abandoned babies in separate incidents recorded in Kurudu and Gwagwalada areas of the Federal Capital Territory.

Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh made this known in a statement on Friday.

Adeh said, “On Wednesday, 2nd September 2026, at about 5:45 pm, a resident of Kurudu, identified as Mr Innocent, reported at the Kurudu Police Station that at about 5:30 pm on the same date, while around Obodo Street, Kurudu, he heard the cry of a baby.

“Upon inspection, he discovered a baby carefully wrapped in a cloth and abandoned in a carton box.

“Upon receipt of the report, police officers from the Kurudu Division alongside officers from the Juveniles and Women Care (JWC) Department of the Division were promptly dispatched to the scene, where a baby boy was found and rescued.

“The baby was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical assessment and is currently in a stable condition, while efforts are being intensified to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abandonment.

“The Command has concluded all necessary documentation and handed over the baby to the Social Welfare Department for further care.

“In a similar incident, on the same date at about 9:40 pm, a resident of the Gwagwalada Area of the FCT, identified as Mr Ibrahim, heard the cry of a baby outside his gate.

“Upon inspection, he discovered a baby who appeared to have been abandoned at the premises.

“Mr Ibrahim, alongside other concerned members of the community, immediately rescued the child and reported the matter at the Gwagwalada Police Station at about 10:15 pm.

“The baby girl was promptly taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital by the JWC Department of the Division for medical examination and is currently receiving care beforehand for handover to the Social Welfare Development for further care, while efforts are being intensified to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abandonment.

“The FCT Police Command appreciates the prompt intervention of Mr Innocent, Mr Ibrahim and other concerned members of the community in rescuing the children and bringing the incidents to the attention of the Police.

“The Command therefore calls on members of the public with any information that may assist in identifying the mothers or other family members of the abandoned babies to come forward and volunteer such information to the nearest Police Station.”