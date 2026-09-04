2027: Tinubu will ‘eat Obi like biscuits’ if he runs alone — Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo and Peter Obi

The spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said an opposition coalition is the only way to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Okonkwo also dismissed the chances of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), defeating Tinubu if he contests without a broader opposition alliance.

He spoke during an interview with Ibeju Upgrade Media.

According to Okonkwo, Obi cannot unseat Tinubu alone, even with former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate.

“Coalition is the only way out. So you don’t come down with a man who has told you from the beginning that power is not taken à la carte; you fight for it, you grab it, you snatch it, you run away with it,” he said, referring to Tinubu.

Okonkwo said Obi would struggle to secure enough support in northern Nigeria if he runs against Tinubu alone.

“So, if Peter Obi goes against Tinubu alone, Tinubu will eat him like biscuits. Will Kano people accept Peter Obi? In 2023, when we had the opportunity, they did not accept him. In 2027, they will not accept him,” he said.

“Kwankwaso has nothing to contribute to the ticket. Even in Kano, Kwankwaso has lost,” Okonkwo said.

His comments come amid renewed efforts by opposition figures to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.