BREAKING: Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane, tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool and Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Reds winger becomes the second member of the squad to provide a positive test for Covid-19

Sadio Mane will miss Liverpool’s trip to Aston Villa after he became the latest Reds player to test positive for COVID-19.

Senegal forward is in self-isolation after his positive test, with Jurgen Klopp’s plans affected once more by the growing spectre of coronavirus.

According to the club, Mane has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

Liverpool will already be without new signing Thiago Alcantara, whose positive Covid-19 test was confirmed on Monday, and now Mane will join the Spaniard on the sidelines.

Goal.com reported that as with Thiago, the decision to publicise the positive test is down to the player. Liverpool say the club has followed all necessary protocols, though the news will, of course, lead to fears of further positive tests going forward.

It comes as fears of a second wave of coronavirus in the UK grow, with almost 7,000 new cases confirmed on Friday, as well as 66 deaths.

In football, Kilmarnock’s Scottish Premiership game with Motherwell on Friday was postponed, with the entire Killie squad entering a 14-day isolation period with six positive tests recorded at the club this week.

In the Premier League, 10 new cases were recorded in the latest round of testing. The likes of Ilkay Gundogan, the Manchester City midfielder, and West Ham manager David Moyes have all tested positive in recent weeks, despite stringent measures employed by clubs to ensure the risk is minimalised.

