Breaking: Gunmen kill ‘Pastor Kayode Ogunleye’, dump body in forest

Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen have killed a cleric, Mr Kayode Ogunleye, dumping his body in a forest on the Aramoko-Ijero-Ekiti highway in Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lifeless body of the pastor, who was also a staff of the Ekiti West Local Government Area in Ekiti, was found on his farm near the forest.

Sources revealed that Ogunleye, working for All Christian Fellowship Church, was murdered while working on his farm.

READ ALSO:

He was said to have been shot dead while trying to harvest banana at his plantation.

One of the sources, who pleaded anonymity, described Ogunleye’s killing as barbaric, calling on security agencies to fish out the killers.

The Public Relations Officer of the police command in Ekiti, Mr Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying that it was a suspected case of murder. (NAN)

Kindly Share This Story: