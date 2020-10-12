Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Edo assembly impeaches Okiye as Speaker

12:37 pm
By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

Barely two weeks after the Edo state governorship election, the state house of assembly today impeached Hon Frank Okiye representing Esan North-East II as the speaker of the house and immediately elected Hon Marcus Onabun representing Esan West constituency as the new speaker.

Details later

