Biafra agitators showing a level of madness — Rev Ukpai

The President of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association Incorporated, Rev. Uma Ukpai, has flayed those agitating for Biafra, saying they are showing a level of their madness.

Rev Ukpai who made the assertion yesterday in his office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, while fielding questions from newsmen, however said that it was normal and proper to allow each geo-political zone to be given a chance to lead Nigeria.

He noted that since the Southeast geo-political zone remained the only zone to lead the country, it should be given the opportunity to produce the next president in 2023.

“There will always be crazy people even when people are seen to be normal. Whoever is agitating for Biafra shows a level of his madness. But everybody is mad, the difference is the level of madness”, Ukpai said

Rev. Uma Ukpai, expressed disappointment that at 60years of Nigeria’s independence, there were still divisive elements holding the country apart.

He said unless Nigerians begin to love one another and respect one another, and co-exist peacefully, no meaningful development and progress would be achieved.

He stressed that, “In Nigeria, we are all in a hurry to reach where we are going to, so much so that we have no regards for each other, no time for others and no love for others.

“As a nation, it is only when we begin to love that which we have that we can develop. But in Nigeria, we don’t care whether others eat or not. If we have no respect for one another, it also means we don’t care whether others exist or not”

Reacting to a question on the recent statement by Pastor Adeboye on restructuring, Ukpai said: “I don’t think that he (Adeboye) is not entitled to his opinion.

”He is a man of God and he must have seen what happened during the civil war which guided him in the deductions he made. But to me, every body is entitled to his opinion.”

vanguardngr.com

