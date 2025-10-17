Uma Ukpai was a kingdom trailblazer – Evelyn Joshua

Evelyn Joshua

Mourns with family

By Henry Ojelu

Leader of The Synagogue Church of All Nations , SCOAN, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, has extended heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Philomena Ukpai and the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association following the passing of the revered evangelist, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, describing him as “a kingdom trailblazer and a torchbearer of faith whose voice echoed across nations.”

In a condolence message addressed to Mrs. Ukpai, Evelyn Joshua expressed deep sorrow over the death of the octogenarian evangelist, who passed on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80, noting that his ministry left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s Pentecostal and evangelical history.

She wrote, “Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai was not only a preacher; he was an evangelistic torchbearer, a voice of faith who carried the banner of Christ across cities and nations for many decades.

“He secured his place as one of the enduring pillars of the Pentecostal and evangelical movement in our nation’s history.”

The Synagogue Church leader urged the bereaved family and the Christian community to find comfort in the promises of Scripture, reminding them that “to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”

“Even though the void left behind by Rev. Ukpai’s passing will be deeply felt not only by his family and ministry but by the entire body of Christ in Nigeria and beyond.

“It is a call to remembrance for us all that death is the inevitable passage that awaits every mortal,” she said.

Quoting from Hebrews 9:27, she described death as “a sober but stern reminder that no man knows the hour or the day of his departure,” calling on believers to live each day in love, forgiveness, and obedience to God’s will.

“Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai has run his race, he has finished his course, and he has kept the faith,” she affirmed, echoing the Apostle Paul’s words in 2 Timothy 4:7. “It is my prayer that his legacy shall continue to inspire believers to live purposefully in accordance with the injunctions of our Christian faith through the help of the Holy Spirit.”

The SCOAN leader concluded her tribute with a prayer of comfort for the Ukpai family and ministry:

“May the Holy Spirit, our Comforter, comfort and uphold you in this season of grief, and may the memory of Dr. Ukpai continue to be a blessing to the generations yet unborn. May his soul rest in perfect peace, till we meet at the feet of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.”