Police clampdown on illegal firearms in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command, says it has begun a clampdown on prohibited firearms in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, stated this in a statement issued by the command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Muri said the action was in response to the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“Consequently, I have also directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Tactical/Operation Units of the Command to immediately emplace measures to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any persons or groups unlawfully possessing firearms, particularly those prohibiting

“I further direct all Divisional Police Officers to, with immediate effect, organize enlightenment meetings for personnel of Neighbourhood Watch, Vigilante and local security outfits within their areas of responsibility to ensure they operate in conformity with extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.”

He said Area Commanders are to coordinate, supervise and report outcomes of the meetings.

Muri warned people and groups in possession of prohibited firearms to submit them to the nearest Police Station, with immediate effect, as offenders will not be spared..

“Residents of the State have been enjoined to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report any person or groups found to be unlawfully possessing firearms, especially prohibited ones, to the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s hotlines on 08075391105, or 07039675856,” he said.

