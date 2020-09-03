Oyetola warns residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in waterways

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has warned residents of the state against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages and waterways in order to prevent flooding.

Oyetola gave the warning on Wednesday during his visit to some of the rivers, streams, and waterways under dredging and channelisationin in Osogbo.

The governor called for attitudinal change among the residents to waste disposal and management, adding that the government was committed to continually ensuring a flood-free state.

The governor said his administration had come up with a sustainable way of managing rivers, streams, and waterways to forestall possible flood incidence in the state.

He said the government would not relent in its efforts to continue to open up its rivers and channelise its waterways and streams to ensure the free flow of water across the nooks and crannies of the state.

“He said: “Apart from the fact that some states were warned on the possible floodings in some parts of the country, our administration has been proactive in its efforts to ensure proper control of flood in the state.

“What we are doing here is what we have been doing.

“We are doing this to ensure that we do not experience flooding in our state.

“Ordinarily, dredging has become a routine exercise that we do on a regular basis. We dredge our streams, waterways and carnal in anticipation of the flood.

“So, I am impressed with what I have seen and with this, we should not be thinking of flooding around this axis.

“This exercise is not limited to this place, it cuts across the strategic places across the state, particularly flashpoints.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Sanitation, Mr Rufus Oyegbile, extolled the governor for taking the lives and property of the citizens as a priority.

He enjoined residents of the state to adhere to the personal and basic hygienic tips designed to prevent a flood, warning them against unlawful disposal of waste in undesignated spaces.

Vanguard

