2027: Edo South Senate race heats up as Ize-Iyamu, Ogbeide-Ihama declare

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

— Friends procure nomination form for Ize-Iyamu; denies withdrawal rumour

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The contest for the Edo South Senatorial District seat ahead of the 2027 general elections has gathered momentum, with Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama declaring their intentions to run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This came as Ize-Iyamu formally received his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, reportedly purchased by friends and political associates. He also dismissed reports claiming he had withdrawn from the race, describing them as false and alleging forgery of his letterhead and signature.

Addressing supporters at his residence in Benin City, Ize-Iyamu said the collective effort to purchase the N20 million forms reflected strong backing for his ambition.

“They told me the decision for me to go to the Senate was not mine alone. They put resources together to buy the form and presented it to me. It is not something to be taken for granted,” he said.

He expressed appreciation for the gesture and assured supporters of his commitment to the race.

“Your support is not just rhetoric; you have demonstrated it with action. I will not take this for granted,” he added.

On reports of his withdrawal, he said: “Why will people go to that extent? I have not withdrawn and, by the grace of God, I will not withdraw.”

Meanwhile, Ogbeide-Ihama, while meeting with APC leaders in Oredo Ward 2, said his eight years in the House of Representatives placed him in a strong position for the Senate seat.

“I am the most experienced among the aspirants. What happens in the green chamber is similar to what happens in the red chamber, and my experience gives me an edge,” he said.

He also dismissed calls for zoning the seat within the district, arguing that such demands could create division among the Benin people across the seven local government areas.

Earlier, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo State, Samson Osagie, said stakeholders resolved to support Ize-Iyamu based on his political track record.

He noted that Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Ize-Iyamu’s home base, has yet to produce a senator for the district despite its contributions to the state’s economy, adding that many stakeholders believe it is time for the area to be represented at the Senate.