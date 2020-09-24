UPDATE: Massive explosion at Ajuwon Iju-Ishaga Road, Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Scores of people were on Thursday injured, properties burnt in Gas tanker explosion at Ajuwon Iju-ishaga road, Lagos.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, urging Lagosians to stay calm as the agency has activated its response plan to the fire incident at Cele Bus Stop, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA and will provide further updates.

A Twitter user shared a video of the explosion below

Situation Report

On arrival at the scene it was observed that there was a gas explosion at the aforementioned address.

Further investigation revealed that an unknown truck conveying Gasoline had a lone accident and exploded.

The impact of the explosion led to fire at adjoining buildings and several vehicles were burnt.

Several persons were injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The inferno is being tackled head-on by the combined efforts of the LASEMA Response Team led by the Director Operations, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force and NSCDC.

Dampening down ongoing.

