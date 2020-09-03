Lagos by-elections: APC will win by landslide, Igbokwe boasts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, has expressed confidence that the party would win Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe 2 state constituency by-elections scheduled for October 31 by a landslide.

Igbokwe, who is also the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage Services, made the remarks while speaking with newsmen in Ikeja, after he received “Excellence in Leadership Award” by Ndigbo in Lagos APC.

According to Igbokwe, leader of the group, “I do not see any competition from any political party in the election, saying APC was the only party trusted by Lagosians.

“APC will win the two by-elections with a landslide; the party will emerge victorious. I don’t see any competition from any party in Lagos.

“As far as I am concerned, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is dead. Do they still exist? I don’t think so. Whoever emerges as our candidates will win. APC is the party for Lagosians. However, we will treat the elections with all seriousness to make the victory overwhelming,” Joe Igbokwe added.

Speaking on the zoning of the presidency, the APC chieftain said it was imperative to rotate the presidency between the North and South to strengthen the fabric of unity.

He said those who posited that zoning could be jettisoned because it was not provided for in the constitution should understand the peculiarity of the country’s democratic experience.

Igbokwe said a country with diverse ethnic groups and interests could not afford not to zone the presidency.

“There is an understanding in Nigeria that power should rotate between North and the South. That is normal to further strengthen unity and build the nation.

“It is in the unwritten constitution; it is the way to go,” he added.

He said the argument to put merit ahead of zoning in determining the country’s President does not hold water as “there are champions in all regions.”

Igbokwe expressed gratitude to Ndigbo in Lagos APC for the award, saying “it reflects the confidence reposed in me as apex leader of the group.”

He assured Ndigbo that he would continue to work assiduously to make the group a formidable force in Lagos APC.

Igbokwe, therefore, called for unity in Ndigbo in Lagos APC, saying that was the only way to achieve the objectives of the group.

He affirmed that he was the only apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, saying any other person laying claim to the title should be treated as an impostor.

