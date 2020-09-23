Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimoh Babtunde

Nigerian soccer legend, Kanu Papilo Nwankwo, was Wednesday afternoon, unveiled as an ambassador for Simba TVS, distributors of Nigeria’s leading brands in the tricycle, motorcycle and power bike sector.

At a well-attended signing ceremony held at the Simba TVS motorcycle and tricycle plant at Ogba, Ikeja, Kanu commended the company’s role in the development of the country’s economy.

The Olympic gold medal-winning Nigerian Dream Team captain said: “I am extremely happy to be associated with Simba TVS.

“I know the company and have seen their contributions to both the development of the motorcycle and tricycle sector, and especially their empowerment programme for dealers, customers and riders who patronise their products.

While endorsing Simba’s products, Kanu said: “I have the singular honour and privilege of recommending their products— the TVS King tricycle, the HLX+ motorcycle and the Apache Power Bike— first and foremost because of their quality and as well for their after sales service policy demonstrated in their workshops spread all over Nigeria.”

On why he took up the role, Kanu, who is regarded as the greatest player of his generation and one of Africa’s best ever, said being distributors of the best products in their categories in the country, it was only meet and proper for him to associate with them.

His words: “They are number one and best in their areas of business and so our relationship is bound to be an interesting one.

“We can jointly collaborate to do more for Nigerians, especially at this time when the country needs companies like them to support the growth Nigeria seriously need.

“I am also doing this because of their quality after-sales service as the company places a strong emphasis on empowerment, and runs specific programs targeted at women and the youth, as well as provides welfare for the mechanic and rider communities.”

Kanu added that his role was to project the image of the company and create awareness for their brands, which are already acknowledged leaders in their various categories.

Kanu thanked the company for their support for football in Nigeria through their sponsorship of the Nigerian National team, the Super Eagles.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Mahendra Pratap, Simba TVS – Business Head in Nigeria, said: “We are honoured and humbled that the legend of Nigerian football, Kanu Nwankwo, is endorsing TVS King tricycles and motorcycles, emphasising that the two-time African player of the year embodied their brand’s core values of trust, value and service “through his dedication to this great nation”.

For the Group Head, Marketing, Simba Group, Mr Karthik Govindarajan, Simba’s association with Kanu Nwankwo represents one more step in the Group’s ongoing efforts aimed at deepening their relationship with Nigerian football.

