Iwo residents rallied behind Oluwo, ask kingmakers to withdraw petition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some residents of Iwo, Osun State on Friday thronged to the Oluwo’s palace to show solidarity with the monarch, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi against the call for his removal by the towns kingmakers, calling for the withdrawal of the petition.

The residents insisted that Oluwo’s reign has ushered a new era of freedom, saying they would resist any conspiracy to dethrone him.

The palace was filled to with women, youth, artisan, traders as well as students and urged the Oluwo to continue with his good work. It would be recalled that 12 out of 13 kingmakers signed a petition and submitted same to the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola requesting his dethronement.

However, the participants at the rally insisted that the kingmakers should discontinue and withdraw the petition.

Addressing the crowd, Oba Akanbi disclosed that his major concern is the welfare of the people rather feeding on the fortunes of the populace.

The Oluwo, however, boasted that he will spend more 67 years on the throne.

“I have 67 more years to spend on the throne, I m going to live for 120 years. Those who want me out and want to become Oluwo should wait because this is my time” “Today is my judgement day, it has come and now the people are the judges. It is now obvious that I am in the good book of my people. That is why you are all standing in support of me”

“Leaders must always strive for the development of their people. If I have not been good to you my people, you would have stoned me today. In as much as I am being loved by my people, nobody can remove me from being the king”.

“The kingmakers are still my sons and must be forgiven. I want you my people to also forgive them since God Almighty also forgives the sinner. May God touch their hearts to realise their mistakes”.

A prince of Iwo, Prince Lekan Lamuye said all the ruling houses are behind Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, saying they were not bothered by the threat of the petitioners.

He insisted that those chiefs are hellbent on removing Oluwa because of personal gains.

“We the people of Iwo will resist any attempt to remove, malign or defame our King by his detractors. Iwo has witnessed tremendous developments since his enthronement, this is the tempo we must sustain”, Lamuye said.

Reacting to the said rally, Oosa of Iwoland, Chief Yekini Orobinmpe said the participants at the rally are ignorant of the issues.

He said, “Oluwo is our father, we didn’t hate him but those at the said rally did not know what is going on”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: