No terrorist group domiciles in Iwo, says Oluwo

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The traditional ruler of Iwo, Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has dismissed reports claiming the existence of a terrorist group in the town, describing such claims as false and deliberately intended to discredit Iwo’s security and religious integrity.

The rumours surfaced after an Islamic group based in Iwo was featured on social media last week showing its leader and followers reciting Arabic texts in support of the Palestinian cause. The group was subsequently labelled a terror training outfit following the questioning of its leader by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Reacting to the reports, Oba Akanbi said:

“The media reports of a terrorist group in Iwo are false and unfounded. Iwo remains one of the most peaceful towns in the South West, maintained by the vigilance of Jaysu Security Network, an arm of Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen under the leadership of Sheik Dahood Imran Molaasan.”

The Oluwo described Sheik Imran Molaasan as an international asset, philanthropist, and educationist, noting that the group runs over 40 schools, including colleges and orphanages, and has contributed significantly to national security and educational development over the past 20 years.

He added:

“No terrorist can enter Iwo. The Jaysu Security Network works directly with the Nigerian Police Force, knows every nook and cranny, and has effectively apprehended hardened criminals. Iwo is a free and peaceful town—there are no movement restrictions in the name of rituals, and unlawful sacrifices at public junctions are promptly dealt with.”

Oba Akanbi further warned that anyone spreading rumours to tarnish Iwo’s reputation would face legal action, describing such individuals as “social media terrorists” and bandits. He confirmed that Sheik Imran Molaasan was invited by the DSS in his capacity as a law-abiding citizen and that attempts to portray Iwo as vulnerable would fail.

“We know where these coordinated attacks on our reputation are coming from. Every attempt to make Iwo appear unsafe will be vehemently resisted,” the Oluwo said.