Excess demand: More Nigerians want Note 20, says Samsung

By Juliet Umeh

Despite the economy just recovering from the pandemic crisis, Device maker, Samsung, has said pre-order for its Note 20 has hit a total order of 3000 and has experienced early closure due to excess demand.

Note 20 which came out in new mystic colours of bronze, green, gray, black, and grey variants as part of the five devices Samsung unveiled earlier in August.

According to the company, the good performance in the market was largely driven by the improvement of the design, the new colour variants, and the latency of the S pen as compared to the Note10 +, the Pro grade video, the wireless Samsung Dexamong other improved and new features.

It said: “Samsung also made the device affordable for many keeping the price within the range of previously launched devices within its category but for the exchange rate.

“It is also providing a more convenient mode of Financing through Trade In and Device financing from their partner’s sentinel and TD addition to the trade in made possible by their partner’s sentinel and TD Leasing,” it explained.

One of the early buyers of the device, Bella Rose, said: “The Note20 Ultra outpaces the combined efforts of other smartphone brands in the market at least in the past two years.”

Also, another customer, who simply introduced himself as Adekunbi said: “The device colour is fantastic, the camera and pro-grade video is second to none and I paid for it with ease via device financing.”

In the same vein, Tunde who is another customer said: “The Note 20 is my best Samsung device. The S pen is just like using Pen on paper and I only have to pay very little for an accidental screen repair, service pickup , and delivery among other things through the Samsung Care+ offer.”

