Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs Mabel Oboh, Edo State African Democratic Congress, ADC’s governorship candidate, has commiserated with All Progressives Congress, APC; its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and the former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the death of two mobile policemen in an accident involving their campaign convoy.

In a statement by her PA, John Anyaibe, Oboh described the development as sad and prayed for God to console the bereaved families.

Mrs Oboh, the only woman in Edo 2020 race for Osadebeh House, was reacting to a fatal accident that occurred when a truck rammed into a Toyota Hilux in APC’s campaign convoy, Tuesday, as it headed for Usen, Ovia South/West Council for a rally.

ALSO READ:

Oshiomhole’s SUV was reportedly damaged. However, the former APC chairman is reported to be hale and hearty and did not sustain injury.

According to her, “it was with a heavy heart I received the news of the ghastly accident, which claimed the lives of two policemen attached to Adams Oshiomhole’s convoy as they travelled to Usen for a campaign rally yesterday.

“I also learned that APC’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu was also in the convoy.

“Let me use this opportunity to commiserate with them over the sad event that involved their security aides and top chieftains of the party.

“I also want to reach out to the family of the bereaved and let them know that at this point, my heart goes out to them. I can feel their pains and I pray the Good Lord grant them the grace and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

An accomplished businessman, Oboh is a Nollywood veteran, a broadcaster, philanthropist and has garnered experience working with multi-nationals including the UN.

She emerged the party’s flag bearer after Benjamin Akhigbe stepped down as the party’s guber candidate on July 13.

Running on a manifesto of transformation, Mabel Oboh has promised to create jobs, build infrastructure and invest massively in agriculture, tourism, the health sector and ICT.

She has also promised to set up empowerment schemes for women and youths of Edo State.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: