Edo By-Elections: APC, PDP, ADC in tight race

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Voters in Edo State will head to the polls tomorrow to elect a new senator for Edo Central Senatorial District, following the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo, and a new representative for Ovia Federal Constituency, following the election of his deputy, Hon Dennis Idahosa.

Campaigning has taken place across the five local government areas that make up Edo Central and the two local government areas of Ovia Federal Constituency. The contest is primarily between the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Labour Party (LP) will not participate, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated the party did not conduct a valid primary election for the polls.

Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Anugbum Onuoha, said nine political parties would be on the ballot: Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

ADC

This election will be the first major test for the ADC since its relaunch in Benin City. The party’s candidate, Hon Sergius Ogun, is a former two-term member of the House of Representatives for Esan North East/South East constituency. Ogun previously contested in the 2024 LP governorship primary before joining the ADC.

APC

Governor Monday Okpebholo is leading the campaign in Edo Central for APC’s candidate, Hon Joseph Ikpea. This is the governor’s first election since taking office, and he has campaigned extensively across the senatorial district.

Sen. Matthew Urhoghide, Director General of the APC Campaign Council for the 2024 governorship election, cited the governor’s record and the candidate’s political experience as factors working in their favour.

PDP

The PDP launched its campaign last week, presenting Prince Joe Okojie as its candidate. At the flag-off in Uromi, party leaders expressed confidence in winning across the five local government areas in Edo Central.

Okojie pledged to advocate for federal road repairs in the senatorial district and to support skills acquisition programmes if elected.

Ovia Federal Constituency

In Ovia, comprising Ovia South West and Ovia North East LGAs, the APC’s candidate, Hon Omosede Igbinedion, has received backing from key figures in Edo South politics. Party leaders have been actively mobilising support across the constituency.

The Edo Central Senatorial race is expected to be closely contested between the APC and PDP, while in Ovia, political observers see strong prospects for the APC.